Suspicious shell-like objects found at Azerbaijan kindergarten

The items were found during an inspection of a storage room at Kindergarten No. 57, nursery section, staff told Report news agency, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Following the discovery, law enforcement authorities were called to the scene, and the area was secured. Children and staff were evacuated as a precaution, while security measures were reinforced around the facility.

Officials said the situation is currently under control, and there have been no reports of injuries.

Preliminary assessments suggest the objects may have been left over from earlier periods and could have been stored among old materials in the building. However, authorities have not confirmed their origin.

Relevant agencies are continuing an investigation to determine whether the objects are active ordnance or inert remnants, and how they came to be located on the premises.