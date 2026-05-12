Australia imposes new sanctions on Iranian individuals, entities

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the measures affect seven individuals and four entities connected to Iran’s security apparatus and financial systems, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

According to the statement, some of those sanctioned are accused of involvement in enforcing mandatory hijab laws, monitoring political activists, detaining foreign nationals, and supporting networks linked to armed groups and missile-related activities.

Wong alleged that Iranian authorities had carried out mass arrests, used torture, and restricted communication for detainees during protests, while also limiting internet access to suppress information flow.

The sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans, and are part of what Canberra described as coordinated international pressure alongside the United Kingdom, which also announced related measures.

The Australian government said it has now imposed more than 230 sanctions on Iran-linked individuals and entities, including over 100 connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

There was no immediate response from Iran regarding the latest sanctions.

The move reflects ongoing tensions between Western governments and Iran over human rights issues, regional security activities, and nuclear-related concerns.