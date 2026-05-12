Michigan man sentenced after killing best friend on wedding day

+ ↺ − 16 px

A man from Michigan has been sentenced to at least 30 years in prison after running over and killing his best friend following an alcohol-fueled argument on the same day as his wedding.

James Shirah, 24, appeared in Genesee County court on Monday, where he expressed remorse for the incident. He said he would spend the rest of his life apologizing and feeling sorry for what happened, News.Az reports, citing Associated Press.

According to investigators, Shirah was driving the vehicle that struck and killed Terry Taylor Jr. in Flint on August 30, 2024. Earlier that same day, Shirah had married Savanah Collier, and the wedding celebration later continued at a house.

Shirah’s lawyer argued that the crash was not intentional. Prosecutors, however, stated that Shirah left the scene after the argument and later returned before striking Taylor with the vehicle.

Judge Khary Hanible told Shirah during sentencing that he did not consider him a criminal, but described him as a killer because of the fatal incident.

In April, Shirah pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and several additional charges. He will become eligible for parole after serving 30 years.

Before the sentence was announced, Taylor’s cousin, Eren Taylor, urged the court to impose the harshest possible punishment.

Authorities also said Shirah’s wife, Collier, is expected to be sentenced later in May after being charged as an accessory in the case.

News.Az