Iran detains 18 crew of tanker in Gulf of Oman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian authorities have detained 18 crew members of a foreign tanker seized in the Gulf of Oman on Friday, state media reported, citing the Hormozgan province judiciary. The tanker was carrying an estimated six million litres of smuggled fuel.

Those detained include the ship’s captain, though the vessel’s identity and the crew members’ nationalities were not disclosed. Iranian authorities said the tanker committed multiple violations, including ignoring stop orders, attempting to flee, and lacking proper navigation and cargo documentation, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Iran has some of the world’s lowest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and the devaluation of its currency. The country has been actively combating fuel smuggling by land to neighboring countries and by sea to Gulf Arab states.

News.Az