Russia, Iran coordinate on nuclear, global issues, says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow and Tehran remain in close coordination on all international matters, including the Iranian nuclear program, at the start of a bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

"We are in close contact on all key international issues, including the matter of the Iranian nuclear program," Putin said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The Russian leader noted that Iranian partners are aware of Russia's position.

"We support Iran at the United Nations. Our foreign ministers are in constant contact," Putin added, emphasizing his satisfaction with the opportunity to meet his counterpart during the Peace and Trust Forum in Ashgabat.

