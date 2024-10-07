Iran drafting pact to counter US and Israeli attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee is drafting a bill on the "Resistance Pact" that would provide military assistance to allies in the event of attacks by the United States and Israel, News.Az reports citing the Tasnim news agency.

"According to the draft plan, all countries or liberation movements that are members of the "Resistance Pact" will be obliged to provide comprehensive economic, military and political assistance in the event of an attack by the Zionist regime or the United States on the territory of the Pact's members," the report states.According to the terms of the pact, an operational headquarters will be created in the event of an attack by Israel or the United States on one of its countries. According to the agency, its tasks may include conducting exercises and coordinating military operations. At the same time, Iran's Supreme National Security Council will be responsible for implementing the plan and dividing responsibilities.

News.Az