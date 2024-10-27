Iran has stated that it does not seek to ignite a conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that while the country is not looking for war, it will defend its people's rights and respond to Israeli aggression, News.az reports

"We do not strive for war, but we will protect the rights of our nation and country. We will respond appropriately to Israel's aggression," Pezeshkian's press service quoted him as saying. He also noted that if Israel's aggression continues, tensions would escalate, asserting that the U.S. provokes Israel into these conflicts. Pezeshkian remarked that the U.S. had promised to end the war against Iran but has failed to keep that promise.

News.Az