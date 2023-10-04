Iran hijab police accused of beating girl into coma

+ ↺ − 16 px

Activists have accused Iran's morality police of beating a girl for not wearing a hijab and posted a photo purportedly showing her in a coma, News.az reports citing the BBC.

Armita Geravand, 16, collapsed after boarding a Tehran metro train at Shohada station on Sunday.

Officials said she fainted and released CCTV footage in which she is seen being pulled unconscious from the train.

Human rights group Hengaw alleged that she was subjected to "a severe physical assault" by morality police officers.

It said Armita was being treated at Tehran's Fajr hospital under tight security, and that the phones of all members of her family had been confiscated.

On Monday, authorities briefly detained a female journalist for the Sharq newspaper who went to the hospital to report on the case.

News.Az