Iran is ‘exporter of war’ seeking ‘chaos’: EU’s Kallas

We have more lines from the EU’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

“Iran is an exporter of war,” Kallas told reporters as she visited Zurich, Switzerland. “Right now, the regime tries to drag as many countries into this war as possible,” , News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

Tehran is looking to “sow chaos” in the region by attacking other countries “indiscriminately”, Kallas added, emphasising that the EU will continue to pursue diplomatic channels for de-escalation.

In another speech earlier today, Kallas said the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East are the “direct consequence of the erosion of international law”.

News.Az