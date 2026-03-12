Iran’s new leader ‘in coma, lost leg’ after Trump strike kills father: Report

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed the 56-year-old had also suffered serious stomach or liver damage, News.Az reports.

It remains unclear whether he was injured on the same day his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who died on February 28.

He succeeded his father five days ago; however, he has not been seen in public since. In his message, the source claimed: "One or two of his legs have been cut off. His liver or stomach has also ruptured. He is apparently in a coma as well."He is currently not believed to be directing the strategy currently fuelling turmoil in energy markets. The source, said to be in the Iranian capital Tehran, provided details about the new leader’s condition, treatment, location and security arrangements. Mojtaba is reported to be under intensive care at Sina University Hospital in the city’s historic quarter after part of the building was sealed off by security forces.