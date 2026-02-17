Yandex metrika counter

Iran is ready to suspend uranium enrichment as part of the deal with the US

Iran is ready to suspend uranium enrichment as part of the deal with the US
Source: Xinhua

Iranian authorities have expressed their willingness to pause uranium enrichment and export some of their reserves.

According to her, Iranian officials have indicated in discussions with regional partners that they may agree to suspend uranium enrichment for up to three years, News.az reports citing The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Furthermore, Tehran is considering the possibility of transferring some of its reserves to a "third party, such as Russia."


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

honor Patriotic War martyrs

