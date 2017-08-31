Iran is sticking to the nuclear deal, IAEA says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran stuck by its nuclear deal with world powers by keeping its uranium stockpile and production capacity below set thresholds, according to United Nations inspectors, Bloomberg reports.

Verification of the agreement by the International Atomic Energy Agency, published Thursday in a quarterly report, may come as a surprise to the U.S. administration. U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier this month he didn’t consider Iran in compliance and dispatched his UN envoy to convey his concerns.

“Iran has conducted its enrichment activities in line with its long-term enrichment and R&D enrichment plan” agreed with world powers, according to the six-page restricted document published in Vienna.

IAEA inspectors use site visits, remote monitoring, containment seals and satellite imagery to verify that Iran stays within nuclear production and capacity limits agreed with diplomats from China, the European Union, Russia and the U.S. They’ve produced eight reports since January 2016 showing Iran to be in broad compliance with the accord, called the JCPOA.

