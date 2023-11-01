Iran launched Hamedan-Sanandaj railway project

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has commissioned the Hamadan-Sanandaj railway line. This road will connect to Ardabil and from there to the Rasht-Astara railway, said CEO of Iran’s Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company (CDTIC) Kheirollah Khademi. He emphasized that road will boost the development of the North-South International Transport Corridor as well as increase Iran's export potential, News.az reports.

The North-South International Transport Corridor stretches from India to Northern Europe. The corridor connecting Asia and Europe is the most optimal route for cargo transportation. The route, which starts from the port of Mumbai in India, passes through the territory of Iran and Azerbaijan and extends to Russia and Europe. Cargoes from India and Southeast Asian countries will enter Iran's Bandar Abbas and Chabahar ports. From here, it will be transported to Russia via the Qazvin-Rasht-Astara (Iran)-Astara (Azerbaijan) railway. Trains to Qazvin will pass through the Hamedan-Sanandaj railway.

News.Az