Iran lawmaker blames Mossad network for June war assassinations

An Iranian lawmaker stated on Tuesday that Israeli intelligence operations during the June war were likely supported by a Mossad network operating inside Iran, which allegedly leaked information about the movements of senior officials.

Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, a member of parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee, said it appeared the network helped identify Iranian targets on the ground rather than relying on intelligence gathered from Israel, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

“It seems that the Mossad network formed inside Iran leaked information showing our officials were targeted, not that there was a center in Israel obtaining it,” Bakhshayesh said, according to Iranian media.

He said Iran’s counterintelligence services had already detained and executed several people accused of cooperating with Israeli intelligence.

Bakhshayesh added that Israel, the United States, and NATO acted together during the June conflict, but said the attacks failed to weaken Iran.

