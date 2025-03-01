News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Mossad
Tag:
Mossad
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel
07 Jan 2026-09:10
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel
20 Dec 2025-11:10
Iran lawmaker blames Mossad network for June war assassinations
18 Nov 2025-19:18
Iran claims to have exposed Mossad-linked agents allegedly posing as journalists
22 Oct 2025-12:21
Iran arrests eight suspected Mossad agents amid June airstrikes
30 Aug 2025-13:29
Mossad chief visits Qatar, Israeli officials say
14 Aug 2025-16:12
Iran arrests 20 alleged Israeli spies
09 Aug 2025-14:55
Mossad begins first public recruitment campaign for female national service candidates
04 Aug 2025-03:58
Spyware scandal unveiled: How India helped Israel monitor Iran
02 Jul 2025-00:30
France, UK, Germany condemn threats against IAEA chief over alleged Mossad ties
30 Jun 2025-18:30
Latest News
Former Ghana minister detained by US immigration
US, Russian envoys meet in Paris as Zelensky seeks Trump talks
Why Venezuela's oil is crucial to U.S. interests
Trump threatens heavy US response if Iran kills protesters
Iran faces nationwide internet outage amid protests
Israeli Navy fires warning shots at Egyptian vessel in its waters
France to oppose EU-Mercosur trade deal
Iran forces storm hospital after western protests
Shanghai preps launch of new 2D chip
3 killed in house explosion in southern Germany
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31