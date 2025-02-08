Iran not to give in to Western sanctions: president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Western sanctions on Iran will fail to bring the country to its knees, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Saturday, stressing the importance of Iran's self-reliance, News.az reports citing TASS.

"They think that if they impose deprivation and a blockade on us, we will starve to death. If we have the will, we will find the way," Pezeshkian said at a ceremony to inaugurate a number of projects in southeastern Iran's Kerman province.

"If we rely on ourselves, we will achieve what we want. We want to rank first in the region in the areas of science, economy and technology. This will not be achieved easily, but through making considerable efforts," he was quoted as saying by a statement published by his office.

U.S. President Donald Trump took an executive action Tuesday to restore the so-called "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran aimed to prevent the Islamic Republic from what he claimed "obtaining nuclear weapon."

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Treasury announced sanctions on more than a dozen people and firms accused of facilitating the shipment of millions of barrels of Iranian crude oil.

News.Az