Iran plunges region deeper into war: Israeli PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a message directly addressing the Iranian people, saying Israel “stands with you," News.az reports citing Times of Israel.

Netanyahu stated that every day, Iranian government plunges the region deeper into war.According to the Israeli Prime Minister, the vast majority of Iranians know their government "doesn’t care a whit about them. If it did care, if it cared about you, it would stop wasting billions of dollars on futile wars across the Middle East."“When Iran is finally free — and that moment will come a lot sooner than people think – everything will be different,” he promised. “Our two ancient peoples, the Jewish people and the Persian people, will finally be at peace. Our two countries, Israel and Iran, will be at peace.You deserve better. Your children deserve better. The entire world deserves better. I know you don’t support the Hamas and Hezbollah, but your leaders do. You deserve more. The people of Iran should know – Israel stands with you. May we together know a future of prosperity and peace," Netanyahu concluded.

