Iran reduces diplomatic ties with Australia after arson dispute

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has reduced its diplomatic relations with Australia, according to its foreign ministry on Thursday. This move comes a week after Australia expelled the Iranian ambassador in response to allegations that Tehran was behind two antisemitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne.

"According to diplomatic law and in response to Australia's action, the Islamic Republic has also reciprocally reduced the level of Australia's diplomatic presence in Iran," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, adding that Canberra's ambassador had left Iran, News.Az reports citing Reuters

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said last week that operations at Australia's embassy in Tehran were suspended and all Australian diplomats were safe in a third country.

Canberra's decision to expel the Iranian ambassador, its first such move since World War Two, was the latest example of a Western government accusing Iran of carrying out hostile covert activities on foreign soil.

The Islamic Republic has denied the Australian accusations.

"The accusation of antisemitism against Iran is ridiculous and baseless," Baghaei said, adding that Tehran does not welcome the deterioration in bilateral relations with Canberra.

Iranian officials said Tehran's embassy in Canberra was continuing to provide consular services.

News.Az