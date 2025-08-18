Iran says talks with IAEA to continue despite limited access

Iran will continue negotiations with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, with another round of talks expected in the coming days, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Monday.

IAEA inspectors have been unable to access Iran’s nuclear sites since Israel and the U.S. conducted airstrikes during a 12-day conflict in June. Despite the access curbs, Tehran said relations with the IAEA remain “direct” and ongoing, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Baghaei criticized the IAEA’s May 31 report, which led its 35-nation Board of Governors to declare Iran in breach of non-proliferation obligations, saying it effectively paved the way for the attacks. Iran continues to deny Western claims of pursuing nuclear weapons and maintains its commitment to the Non-Proliferation Treaty, which mandates peaceful uses of atomic energy.

Last month, Iran passed a law suspending routine cooperation with the IAEA, requiring Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council to approve any future inspections.

