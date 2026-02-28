Iran reportedly destroys U.S. radar in Qatar targeting ballistic missiles
Photo: AFP
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that its missile strikes completely destroyed an American FP-132 radar station at a U.S. base in Qatar.
In a statement conveyed by Tasnim, the IRGC described the target as a unique system with a 5,000-kilometer range used specifically for intercepting ballistic missiles, News.Az reports.
By Ulviyya Salmanli