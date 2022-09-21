Iran restricts access to Instagram as protests intensify

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has restricted access to Meta Platforms Inc's Instagram, one of the last remaining social media platforms in the country, amid protests over the death of a woman in police custody, internet shutdown observatory NetBlocks said, News.az reports.

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police in Tehran for "unsuitable attire", last week has unleashed simmering anger over issues including freedom in the Islamic Republic and an economy reeling from sanctions.

News.Az