Iran's FM denies claims of supplying missiles to Yemen

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has firmly denied unfounded allegations of Iran supplying missiles to Yemen, News.Az reports citing IRNA .

In an interview with Yemeni’s Almasirah TV on Monday, Araghchi said that Yemen has become one of the important parties in the axis of resistance and plays a unique role in supporting Gaza.Accusing Iran of sending weapons to Yemen is an insult to the Yemeni people because the country has technology and can strengthen its military arsenal, he added.The top Iranian diplomat noted that Yemen has a will, makes its own decisions, and uses its own weapons when it prefers.Since the onset of the war, the Yemeni forces have carried out scores of operations in support of the war-hit Gazans, striking targets throughout the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to targeting Israeli ships or vessels heading towards ports in the occupied territories.Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed at least 41,206 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 95,337 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.

News.Az