Iran's foreign minister holds discussions with foreign diplomats in Muscat

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi has met with his counterparts from Nepal and Oman, as well as the spokesman and head of the negotiating team of Yemen's National Salvation Government, in Muscat, the capital of Oman, News.Az reports citing IRNA.

On the sidelines of the second day of the 8th Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) in Muscat on Monday, Araghchi met with Nepal’s Foreign Minister Arzu Deuba Rana to discuss bilateral ties.

Hailing strong relations between Iran and Nepal, Araghchi said Iran was ready to expand cooperation with the South Asian nation, particularly in the economic, trade, and energy sectors.

Nepal’s foreign minister noted that the two countries are in the sixtieth year of their diplomatic relations. “This is a great opportunity to organize various events, exhibitions, and festivals related to commerce, culture, tourism, and food to strengthen the ties between Tehran and Kathmandu further.”

Additionally, she thanked Iran for its humanitarian efforts to evacuate Nepali citizens from Gaza and requested the continuation of these efforts.

In a separate meeting on Monday, Araghchi held talks with his Omani counterpart, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

Pointing to the significant role of Iran and Oman in the Persian Gulf and Indian Ocean regions, Araghchi appreciated Muscat’s warm hospitality and effective planning in organizing the summit.

He expressed hope discussions held and ideas exchanged during the summit would help strengthen relations among the participating countries, particularly partnerships in the sea-based economy.

Araghchi said Iran is committed to implementing the existing joint agreements and projects, and is ready to explore new areas of cooperation, especially in trade and energy sectors.

For his part, Al Busaidi emphasized that the Indian Ocean littoral states can take advantage of Iran’s immense capabilities to achieve their development objectives.

He also conveyed the Sultan of Oman's commitment to the historical and friendly relations with Iran, expressing hope that the strong ties between the two countries will continue to grow, contributing to the stability and development of the region.

Also on Monday, Araghchi met and held talks with the spokesman and head of the negotiating team of the National Salvation Government of Yemen, Mohammad Abdul-Salam.

The top Iranian diplomat praised the solidarity of the Yemeni government and people with the oppressed Palestinian people in the face of the occupation and genocide carried out by the Israeli regime in Gaza.

He said that Yemen’s support has played a significant role in the victory of the Palestinian people and their resistance, as well as the imposition of a ceasefire on the Zionist regime.

Additionally, he reaffirmed the Islamic Republic of Iran's principled stance in supporting Yemen's territorial integrity and national sovereignty, adding that stability and security in Yemen are essential for ensuring security and sustainable development throughout the entire region.

Abdul-Salam, for his part, said Yemen was closely monitoring the developments in the region and the execution of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

"We are fully prepared for any actions by the aggressors. The future actions of Yemen in support of the Palestinian people will depend on how committed the other side is to implementing the ceasefire,” he said.

