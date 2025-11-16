Iran's Foreign Ministry: Tehran will not resume nuclear talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tehran no longer intends to discuss issues related to the Iranian nuclear program with the EU3 countries (Britain, Germany and France) after they attempted to use the snapback mechanism, which provides for the restoration of UN Security Council sanctions against Iran.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh told the Russian news agency TASS about this, News.Az reports.

"You know, negotiations with the US are separate from negotiations with the EU3. After the snapback incident, we decided not to negotiate with them on the nuclear program, as they committed actions contrary to international law. Relations with European countries continue, but we have no intention of discussing the nuclear program, especially since Germany is not a member of the UN Security Council," he said.

As a reminder, on September 28, the European Union decided to immediately reimpose all nuclear sanctions and restrictive measures against Iran after the UN Security Council decided to reinstate the measures previously lifted by Resolution 2231.

News.Az