Israeli strikes hit Beirut as tensions rise

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Israeli aircraft carried out strikes on Beirut’s Dahiyeh district on Sunday, with one attack hitting the Ghobeiry area, according to Lebanese media and Israeli officials.

The Israeli military said the strikes targeted what it described as a Hezbollah command centre used to plan attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers operating in southern Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the targets belonged to Hezbollah and that the operation was carried out in response to rocket fire toward Israeli territory. The Israel Defense Forces said measures were taken before the strikes to reduce risks to civilians.

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The military also reported that projectiles had been fired toward northern Israel, including areas near Shomera and Shlomi, while additional rockets crossed into Israeli territory over the weekend.

The latest strikes followed attacks on Saturday that reportedly killed at least five people in several locations across southern Lebanon, including Maarakeh, Ar-Rihan, Deir al-Zahrani and Kafr Reman.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said the country was at a critical moment and stressed the importance of national unity and state authority.

The escalation comes as discussions continue over a possible agreement involving the United States and Iran, with regional developments in Lebanon remaining a key issue in the broader diplomatic process.

News.Az