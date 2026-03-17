Iran's IRGC vows revenge after three-day-old infant killed in US-Israeli attack

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The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has vowed retaliation after a three-day-old infant and his family were reportedly killed in a US-Israeli attack on a rural home near the city of Arak.

“The bloodthirsty, child-killing henchmen of the US army and the Zionist regime, in a savage attack on a rural home on the outskirts of Arak at dawn today, martyred a three-day-old infant in the embrace of his mother, along with his two-year-old sister and grandmother,” the IRGC said in a statement released on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The IRGC statement added that the “oppressed martyrdom of this nursing infant is yet another example of the savagery and child-killing of the Zionist regime and America, following their targeting of schools and clinics”.

The attack follows the Minab school massacre on the first day of the war, 28 February, when a missile strike destroyed a girls’ primary school in the southern city of Minab, killing around 170 pupils.

The IRGC criticised what it described as the silence and inaction of human rights bodies, regional and global leaders, and rights advocates regarding “American and Israeli crimes”.

“The silence and inaction of international human rights bodies, regional and global leaders, and those concerned with human rights regarding the crimes of America and the Zionist regime have led to the expansion of the aggression and atrocities of these regimes,” the statement said.

The IRGC stated that the bloodshed would only strengthen Iran’s resolve in its war against “American and Zionist aggressors”.

“However, the unjustly shed blood of our three-day-old Mojtaba makes us more determined in the war against the American and Zionist aggressors,” the statement added.

The force also issued a warning to those involved.

“The perpetrators, instigators and executors of these crimes should await retribution for the blood of the oppressed Mojtaba,” it said.

News.Az