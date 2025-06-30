Iran's UN Ambassador: Tehran has no intention of stopping uranium enrichment

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has the right to enrich uranium and has no plans to stop doing so.

The Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic to the UN, Amir Said Iravani, stated this in an interview with the American television channel CBS, News.Az informs.

The diplomat stressed that uranium enrichment activities are an "inalienable right" of Iran, according to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

"And we want to exercise this right," Iravani explained. "I think enrichment will never stop," he added, answering a question about whether Tehran intends to resume uranium enrichment.

