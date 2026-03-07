Iran says attack launched on US base in Bahrain

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it has targeted “the US base in Juffair, Bahrain, with solid- and liquid-fueled missiles”.

This attack was in response to a US attack on a desalination plant in Qeshm, the IRGC said, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Foreign Minister Araghchi said earlier that the US attack disrupted the water supply of 30 villages.

Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior says on X that air raid sirens are sounding, and has urged residents to remain calm and seek shelter.

