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US Army's Apache helicopter makes emergency landing near Seoul

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US Army's Apache helicopter makes emergency landing near Seoul
Source: US Army

A US Army helicopter made an emergency landing in a rice field south of Seoul on Friday, with no casualties reported, police and fire authorities said, News.Az reports, citing The Korea Herald.

The AH-64E Apache aircraft made the precautionary landing at 11:52 a.m. in a rice paddy in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, about 65 kilometers south of the capital, officials said.

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Neither of the two pilots aboard the helicopter was injured.

There were no reports of a fire or other secondary accidents.

Police and fire authorities were investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the incident based on statements from the pilots indicating there had been engine overheating, officials said.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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