Israeli warplanes intensify strikes across southern Lebanon despite US-mediated talks

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Israeli warplanes have intensified strikes across southern Lebanon, even as US-mediated diplomatic talks continue aimed at de-escalating the ongoing conflict in the region, according to reports.

The escalation comes amid continued hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, with airstrikes concentrated in southern areas despite international efforts to advance ceasefire negotiations and stabilisation talks involving Washington, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Ajansı.

Israeli forces have reportedly expanded their military operations in southern Lebanon, targeting locations described by Israel as Hezbollah infrastructure, while Lebanon has continued to experience casualties and destruction on the ground.

The strikes are taking place alongside US-led negotiations involving Israeli and Lebanese officials in Washington, where diplomatic efforts are focused on securing a ceasefire framework and reducing regional tensions, though fighting on the ground has not fully subsided.

News.Az