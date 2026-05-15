Iran VP: ‘We will not give up the Strait of Hormuz at any cost’

Iran VP: ‘We will not give up the Strait of Hormuz at any cost’

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Iran’s Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref has said the Strait of Hormuz belongs to Iran, stressing that the country will “not give it up at any cost”.

Aref reiterated on Thursday that Iran will “never give up” the strategic waterway, describing the Strait of Hormuz as Iran’s “property”, as Tehran moved to facilitate the passage of Chinese vessels under Iranian management protocols for the narrow shipping route, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“We will not give up the Strait of Hormuz at any cost,” he said, emphasising that “the Strait of Hormuz belongs to us in the first place.”

The vice president added that the strategic waterway “has always been our property”, although Iran had not, in his words, made full use of what belonged to it for a period of time.

News.Az