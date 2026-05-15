Death toll rises after attack on Kyiv apartment building

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The death toll has risen following a Russian attack on a Kyiv apartment building, Ukrainian authorities said, as emergency workers continued searching through rubble and confirmed more victims in the aftermath of the strike.

The strike hit a residential building in the Ukrainian capital during a wave of intensified Russian aerial attacks, with officials reporting widespread destruction and casualties as rescue operations continued into the next day, News.Az reports, citing Irish News.

Ukrainian officials said the number of people killed has increased as more bodies were recovered from the damaged apartment block, while dozens of others were injured in the attack and nearby areas.

Authorities said emergency teams are still working at the site to clear debris and locate those reported missing, as the capital remains under heightened alert amid ongoing missile and drone strikes across the country.

News.Az