Musk slams Delta's 'painful' Wi-Fi deal with Amazon

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Delta Air Lines has emerged as one of the strongest performers among major U.S. carriers this year, even as the airline industry continues to face pressure from high fuel costs, delivery delays, and geopolitical disruptions.

The broader sector has struggled with margin pressure linked to rising operational expenses and supply chain constraints, particularly aircraft delivery bottlenecks and volatility in global energy markets. Despite this backdrop, Delta has managed to outperform many peers by strengthening non-ticket revenue streams, including premium cabin offerings, loyalty programs, cargo services, and maintenance operations, News.Az reports, citing Stock Twist.

So far this year, Delta Air Lines is one of the few major carriers to post gains, with its stock rising modestly year-to-date and climbing significantly over the past year.

A key strategic move underpinning its long-term technology roadmap is a partnership with Amazon to deploy the upcoming Leo satellite internet system across 500 aircraft starting in 2028. The airline says the system will improve in-flight connectivity and reduce costs, building on its existing reliance on Amazon Web Services for operational infrastructure.

However, the decision has drawn criticism from Elon Musk, who argued that Delta’s approach may make in-flight internet less seamless and less customer-friendly compared to SpaceX’s Starlink service. He warned publicly that the airline could lose passengers over the choice.

In posts on social media platform X, Musk claimed the selection of Amazon’s system could reduce convenience for passengers and positioned Starlink as a simpler, more reliable alternative that functions more like home broadband without complicated login portals.

The dispute highlights growing competition in the aviation satellite connectivity market, where airlines are increasingly choosing between established systems like Starlink and emerging networks such as Amazon Leo, which is still in development and has not yet been widely deployed.

While Starlink already provides in-flight internet on several carriers, including some routes operated by United Airlines Holdings, Amazon’s system is expected to scale in the coming years as its satellite constellation expands.

Despite the online exchange, Delta has not indicated any change in its partnership plans, and executives maintain that the Amazon agreement offers a cost-effective and scalable connectivity solution for future fleet upgrades.

News.Az