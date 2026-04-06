Iran says hundreds arrested over alleged US, Israeli links

Iranian police say they have identified and arrested 235 individuals in western Tehran suspected of links to the United States and Israel, with 93 of them later imprisoned under court rulings.

In a statement published on Monday, the police command in western Tehran said the suspects had allegedly sought to organise unrest, spread pro-US and Israeli propaganda, and send images and videos to the foreign-based Iran International TV channel, News.Az reports, citing Press TV.

The statement said the activities were carried out in line with what authorities described as US and Israeli efforts to destabilise the country.

In a separate operation last week, police in Khuzestan Province said they had arrested 138 people on suspicion of involvement in what officials described as US-Israeli subversive activities against the Islamic Republic.

Khuzestan police said the arrests followed “technical intelligence operations and comprehensive investigations”, adding that the suspects had been in contact with what they described as hostile media outlets, including Iran International and Manoto.

Authorities also urged the public to remain vigilant, saying that reporting suspicious activity to emergency services helps prevent actions aimed at undermining security.

Press TV said the arrests come amid what it described as a new phase of “unprovoked aggression” by Israel and the United States against Iran that began in late February.