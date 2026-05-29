Azerbaijan marks Independence Day with reception in Strasbourg

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Azerbaijan’s Independence Day has been marked with an official reception held in Strasbourg by the country’s Permanent Representation to the Council of Europe.

The event, held on 28 May to mark Independence Day, brought together Council of Europe officials, members of the diplomatic corps and representatives of the local community. It opened with the Azerbaijani national anthem, News.Az reports.

Speaking at the reception, Fakhri Ismayilov, Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe, highlighted the legacy of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, founded 108 years ago. He recalled its 23-month history and described it as a foundational milestone in the country’s statehood.

Ismayilov said modern Azerbaijan, as the successor to the republic, has developed into a multi-confessional and multicultural state with confidence in its future. He said that under President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan had restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty, adding that the country’s priorities now include peacebuilding, reconstruction of conflict-affected areas, improving public welfare and expanding international cooperation.

Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe Bjørn Berge congratulated Azerbaijan on its Independence Day, describing the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic as the first secular parliamentary republic in the Muslim East and among the earliest to grant women voting rights.

He also marked the 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s membership in the Council of Europe, calling it an important milestone and noting the development of cooperation and Azerbaijan’s contributions to the organisation.

The reception also featured a musical programme by Azerbaijani pianist Eldaniz Alakbarzade, a graduate of the Conservatoire de Paris Cortot and laureate of international competitions, who performed works by Azerbaijani composers.

Guests were additionally shown video presentations highlighting Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage, landscapes and historical sites.

News.Az