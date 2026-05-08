Iran says oil exports uninterrupted despite strikes, explores new Hormuz revenue

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Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad has said the country maintained uninterrupted oil production and exports during 40 days of US-Israeli strikes, adding that Tehran is also examining new revenue opportunities linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

Paknejad said crude production remained stable throughout the conflict despite attacks on some energy facilities and heightened tensions around the strategic waterway, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“During the 40 days of war, we practically had no reduction in crude oil production and our exports continued properly and there was no problem in this regard,” the minister said.

He praised energy sector workers for what he described as their “very brilliant” performance during the conflict and said repair work had begun immediately at facilities damaged in strikes by what he called the “American Zionist enemy”.

According to Paknejad, reconstruction efforts are progressing rapidly to ensure affected infrastructure returns to operation on schedule and energy supplies continue without disruption.

The remarks come amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy transit routes.

Separately, Iranian officials are reportedly exploring ways to generate additional revenue from the waterway. Ali Khezrian, a member of parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said the economy minister recently briefed the cabinet on potential income streams related to managing traffic through the strait.

While no official details have been released, Iranian media speculation has focused on possible earnings from transit fees, maritime services and traffic management.

Analysts cited by Iranian media said Tehran could potentially transform part of the strait’s economic capacity into a stable source of foreign currency revenue through new legal and operational mechanisms.

Iran has also maintained that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed to its adversaries as long as what it describes as the US blockade of Iranian ports continues, calling the restrictions “maritime piracy” and a “war crime”.

News.Az