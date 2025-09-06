News.az
Oil Production
Iraq cuts oil output after Strait of Hormuz closure
04 Mar 2026-15:57
US blockade forces Venezuela to slash oil production
21 Jan 2026-17:28
Azerbaijan produces 27.7 million tons of oil in 2025
12 Jan 2026-13:58
West Azeri platform hits 20 years of oil output
29 Dec 2025-13:40
Kazakhstan reports 480,000-ton oil loss after CPC attack
11 Dec 2025-14:51
Oil prices fall amid Ukraine peace talks, OPEC+ outlook
27 Nov 2025-11:05
Exxon Mobil tops earnings forecasts on strong Guyana, Permian output
31 Oct 2025-15:19
Oil prices gain as OPEC+ opts for cautious output hike
06 Oct 2025-14:48
OPEC+ agrees to boost oil production next month
06 Oct 2025-10:03
OPEC+ poised to boost oil supply, signals smaller increases ahead
06 Sep 2025-23:37
Latest News
Bahrain’s Bapco Energies declares force majeure
Japan's Nikkei slides most since April on oil price surge
G7 weighs emergency oil reserve release
Gold drops amid stronger dollar and rate concerns
U.S. missile strikes Iranian school, dozens of children killed -
VIDEO
Iranian strike hits Bahrain’s largest BAPCO oil refinery -
VIDEO
Gunfire hits Rihanna’s Beverly Hills mansion
Why Tehran is expanding the war across the Middle East
Israeli forces launch more attacks on Beirut -
VIDEO
Wave of Iranian attacks hits Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and UAE -
VIDEO
