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Oil Minister
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More than 200 people were injured in a major fire that erupted Tuesday night at a large fuel depot in Abeche, the capital of Chad's eastern Ouaddai province, authorities said Wednesday.14 May 2026-07:00
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Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad has said the country maintained uninterrupted oil production and exports during 40 days of US-Israeli strikes, adding that Tehran is also examining new revenue opportunities linked to the Strait of Hormuz.08 May 2026-15:32
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Iran’s oil minister has said any attempt to impose a maritime blockade on the country will be ineffective, insisting that contingency measures are already in place.30 Apr 2026-09:40
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Two oil executives have denied bribing former Nigerian oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke, according to court statements.29 Apr 2026-02:09
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One oil tanker carrying Malaysian-bound crude from the Persian Gulf has broken down, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.10 Apr 2026-15:45
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UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is set to update the public on the cost of living as rising global energy prices linked to the Iran conflict push fuel costs sharply higher.01 Apr 2026-12:24
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said the lack of security in the Strait of Hormuz is a direct result of “US-Israeli aggression” against Iran, asserting that Tehran has taken the necessary measures to ensure safe passage for non-hostile vessels through the strategic waterway.24 Mar 2026-11:40
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Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has said the Strait of Hormuz is only closed to vessels belonging to “aggressor parties and their supporters”, while ships from other countries can transit the strategic waterway after coordinating with Iranian authorities.24 Mar 2026-10:59
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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has welcomed the dispatch of a train carrying oil products from Azerbaijan to Armenia, describing it as a positive step in expanding trade between the two countries.18 Dec 2025-16:55
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Georgia has confirmed that it has authorized the transit of an Azerbaijani fuel shipment to Armenia by rail, saying the first delivery will be carried out free of charge, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.08 Dec 2025-17:44
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