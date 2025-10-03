- News
- Peace Proposal
Tag:
Peace Proposal
-
Tensions between United States and Iran escalated further after reports emerged that Washington rejected Tehran’s proposed 14 point peace initiative aimed at ending the ongoing regional conflict and restarting broader negotiations.15 May 2026-13:44
-
-
President Donald Trump has warned that the fragile ceasefire involving the United States and Iran is “on life support” after rejecting Tehran’s latest response to a U.S. peace proposal.13 May 2026-15:43
-
-
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei has said Tehran’s proposal for ending the recent regional war was “reasonable and generous”, while accusing the United States of insisting on demands shaped by Israel.11 May 2026-15:17
-
-
Iran is preparing to send its final position on a US peace proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, amid continued diplomatic exchanges and cautious optimism from both sides, according to reports.07 May 2026-10:06
-
-
Donald Trump has said he expects a rapid end to the war between the United States and Iran as Tehran reviews a new US-backed peace proposal aimed at halting the conflict, according to statements reported in ongoing diplomatic developments.07 May 2026-09:15
-
-
A senior Iranian military official has said renewed conflict with the US is “possible” after Donald Trump rejected the latest peace proposal from Tehran.02 May 2026-20:56
-
-
US President Donald Trump has set a deadline for Hamas to accept a US peace plan for Gaza, warning that failure to do so would result in "all hell" breaking loose.03 Oct 2025-18:51
-