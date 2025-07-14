Iran seeks guarantees before resuming nuclear talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

When asked about Iran's preconditions for resuming talks with the United States, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that any negotiations should not be conducted under "deception."



“We will not enter into such a process until we are sure of the effectiveness of diplomacy and the negotiation process,” Esmaeil Baqaei stressed, adding that diplomacy should not be stigmatised but should be used as “a tool and an opportunity,” News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Addressing a weekly press conference in Tehran on Monday, he emphasised that no one has the right to deprive Iran of this tool to explain its point of view, defend its interests.

According to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Baqaei has once again warned the European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal against using the so-called snapback mechanism that would re-impose UN sanctions on Iran if activated.

Baqaei said that resorting to a mechanism, which was included in the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2231 endorsing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for specific reasons, lacks any legal, political, or moral basis.

Baqaei touched on the approach of China and Russia, saying the two friendly nations have always been ready to help resolve the Iranian nuclear issue.

He denied any specific proposal or a package from Moscow and Beijing but said that they remain in contact such as during the BRICS Summit or as Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has travelled to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Ministerial Meeting, which will be a good opportunity to continue consultations.

