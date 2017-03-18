Iran sentences daughter of late president to jail for second time

Iran has sentenced the daughter of late president to jail for the second time.

Iran has sentenced the daughter of late Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani to jail for "anti-state propaganda, spreading lies against the judiciary and the Revolutionary Guards Corps", Daily Mail reported citing the opposition website Kalemeh.

"Again Faezeh Hashemi has been sentenced to six months' jail because of her critical remarks about Judiciary and the Guards," Kalemeh reported.

