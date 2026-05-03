Iran sets one-month deadline for US to accept Hormuz reopening deal

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Iran has set a one-month deadline to reach an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, end the US naval blockade, and secure a lasting ceasefire in Iran and Lebanon.

Tehran submitted a revised 14-point proposal to Washington on Thursday outlining a framework agreement, with sources saying it includes a strict timeline to address maritime access, lift the blockade, and formalize a ceasefire, News.Az reports, citing Saudi Gazette.

The proposal also envisions a second phase of negotiations, to begin after an initial agreement is reached, focusing on Iran’s nuclear program.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would review the proposal, adding that further military action remains a possibility.

“If they misbehave, if they do something bad — but right now, we’ll see,” Trump told reporters, while indicating he would assess the details during travel.

Trump earlier expressed dissatisfaction with the proposal, later saying on social media that it may not be acceptable and that Iran had “not yet paid a big enough price.”

He also described the ongoing U.S. blockade on Iranian ports as a controlled measure, maintaining it does not contradict his claim that hostilities have been contained.

The developments come amid continued tensions following the conflict that began on Feb. 28, with efforts ongoing to reach a broader agreement through indirect negotiations.

News.Az