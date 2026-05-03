Imprisoned Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi hospitalized following cardiac crisis

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Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi was urgently transferred from prison to a hospital in Zanjan on Friday after a "catastrophic deterioration" of her health.

The Narges Mohammadi Foundation reported that the 53-year-old activist suffered a severe cardiac crisis and fainted twice while in custody, News.Az reports, citing News Max.

This emergency hospitalization follows 140 days of what her supporters describe as systematic medical neglect and follows a suspected heart attack she endured in late March.

According to her legal team, Mohammadi’s blood pressure has been experiencing severe and dangerous fluctuations. While she initially refused a transfer to a general hospital, demanding to see her own cardiologist, a neurologist eventually ordered her immediate admission to a cardiac care unit after she lost consciousness a second time. Her brother and legal representatives have emphasized that her life is at risk, noting that she appeared underweight and extremely pale during recent visits.

Mohammadi, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023 for her human rights activism, is currently serving a cumulative sentence of over 20 years. Her health has reportedly been in decline since a violent arrest in December, during which her family claims she was beaten by security forces. While a medical official in Zanjan recommended a one-month suspension of her sentence for specialized treatment, the decision remains stalled as local prosecutors have referred the matter to authorities in Tehran.

News.Az