Iran signals readiness for nuclear talks with European nations

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says he is ready to travel to Europe for talks on Tehran’s nuclear programme, and France has indicated that European powers are also ready for dialogue if Tehran shows it is seriously engaged.

Iran is looking to build on the momentum of nuclear negotiations with the United States, which will resume in Oman on Saturday, and after talks with Russia and China this week. Its message to the European powers that were party to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal suggests Tehran is keeping its options open, News.Az reports citing Al Jazeera.

Since September, Tehran and the three European powers known as the E3 – France, Germany and the United Kingdom – have already held several rounds of discussions over their ties and the nuclear issue. The most recent in March was held at the technical level and looked at the parameters of a future deal to secure a rollback of Iran’s nuclear programme in return for lifting sanctions against it. European diplomats had said they were seeking a new meeting with Iran although the momentum towards talks appeared to stall when Tehran began indirect negotiations on its nuclear programme with US President Donald Trump’s administration this month. Trump, who abandoned the landmark 2015 pact between Tehran and world powers in 2018 during his first term, has threatened to attack Iran unless it reaches a new deal swiftly and the agreement prevents it from developing a nuclear weapon. “Iran’s relations with the E3 … have experienced ups and downs in recent history. Like it or not, they are currently down,” Araghchi wrote on X.

