YouTube Premium and Music prices rise as Google hikes subscription fees

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YouTube has raised the price of its Premium and Music subscriptions in the United States, marking the first increase in several years as the platform looks to sustain growth and support creators.

The monthly cost of its flagship Premium service is rising from $13.99 to $15.99, while the family plan will increase from $22.99 to $26.99, News.az reports, citing TechcRunch.

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The company is also increasing the price of its lower-tier offerings. YouTube Premium Lite – which removes most ads but does not include music streaming – will now cost $8.99 per month. Meanwhile, YouTube Music Premium is also becoming more expensive, reflecting a broader shift across the streaming industry.

The changes are already in effect for new subscribers, while existing users are being notified by email and will see the updated pricing applied from early June, depending on their billing cycle.

In explaining the move, the Google-owned platform said the increases would allow it to continue improving features and better support creators and artists. The subscription includes benefits such as ad-free viewing, background playback and offline downloads, along with access to YouTube Music.

The price rise comes amid a wider trend in the streaming sector, where major platforms including Netflix, Spotify and Amazon have also raised subscription fees over the past year as competition intensifies and production costs increase.

YouTube’s subscription business has become an increasingly important part of its revenue model, complementing its core advertising operations. The latest increase suggests the company is placing greater emphasis on paid services as it seeks to balance user experience with long-term monetisation.

News.Az