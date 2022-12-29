Iran summons Italian ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Italy’s Ambassador to Tehran Giuseppe Perrone over interventionist remarks by some Italian officials, News.az reports citing IRNA

The Italian ambassador was informed about Iran’s strong protest to the acts and remarks by some Italian officials which continue to intervene in Iran’s domestic affairs.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that selective and dual policies towards the human rights are unacceptable and rejected by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It is the other side that has harmed the interests of the Iranian nation and violated their rights by imposition of illegal sanctions, the ambassador was told by Iranian Foreign Ministry officials.

It was also noted that the negative and irrational stands of some Italian officials are not compatible with the historical record of the relations between the two countries.

The Italian ambassador promised to convey Iran’s protest to his government at the earliest.

News.Az