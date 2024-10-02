Iran suspends domestic flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has suspended all domestic flights indefinitely since October 3, the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran has released information in this regard, News.Az reports.

The decision aims at ensuring security.Meanwhile, several foreign airlines have started to postpone flights to Iran. In the information posted on the "Flightradar" portal, even though the country's airspace is open, this step is intended to prevent possible incidents.

News.Az