Iran talks about possible U.S. military action

A senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned on Wednesday that the Middle Eastern country will consider any military action by the United States against it as an act of war, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

Ali Shamkhani, who is also the top leader's representative in the country's Defense Council, made the remarks in a post on social media platform X as tensions remain extremely high between Iran and the United States amid the latter's military buildup in the Middle East.

He said, a "limited strike" by the United States against Iran is nothing but an "allusion," adding, "Any military action by the United States from any source and at any level will be considered the start of war, and its response will be immediate, all-out, and unprecedented."

Shamkhani stressed that Iran's response will target "the aggressor, the heart of Tel Aviv, and all of the aggressor's supporters."

His remarks came as U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that a "massive armada," headed by the Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln and larger than the one sent to Venezuela, is heading toward Iran, and warned Tehran that "time is running out" to make a deal with the United States.

On Monday, Iran warned of a "comprehensive and regret-inducing" response to any aggression.

In response to Trump's threats in a Wednesday post on X, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said, "Our brave armed Forces are prepared -- with their fingers on the trigger -- to immediately and powerfully respond to any aggression."

Araghchi, however, said, "At the same time, Iran has always welcomed a mutually beneficial, fair and equitable nuclear deal -- on equal footing, and free from coercion, threats, and intimidation -- which ensures Iran's rights to peaceful nuclear technology, and guarantees no nuclear weapons."

News.Az