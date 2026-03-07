Iran threatens Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has threatened Azerbaijan. ﻿

'Azerbaijan must immediately expel the Zionists and their assets from their soil, or they will become targets for the Iranian Armed Forces' – says Khatam-al Anbiya Construction Headquarters.

Who is Khatam al Anbiya Construction Headquarters

Khatam al Anbiya Construction Headquarters is one of the largest engineering and construction organizations in Iran and serves as the main industrial and infrastructure arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The organization was established during the late years of the Iran–Iraq War with the goal of rebuilding damaged infrastructure and supporting large national development projects.

Over time, Khatam al Anbiya expanded into a vast conglomerate involved in oil and gas development, transportation infrastructure, mining, dam construction, pipelines, ports, and telecommunications. It operates through dozens of subsidiaries and contractors, employing tens of thousands of workers and engineers across Iran.

The organization has played a central role in major national projects, including pipeline construction, refinery development, railway networks, and large dam and road initiatives. Because of its scale and resources, it has become one of the most influential economic entities in the country’s infrastructure sector.

However, Khatam al Anbiya has also drawn international attention due to its links with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Several Western governments have imposed sanctions on the organization and some of its affiliated companies, arguing that its revenues contribute to military activities and strategic programs.

Despite these restrictions, Khatam al Anbiya remains deeply embedded in Iran’s domestic economy and continues to participate in large state backed development projects. Its influence extends across multiple sectors, making it a key actor in the country’s construction and energy industries.

News.Az