Iran to build eight additional nuclear reactors with Russia’s support

Mohammad Eslami, Iran’s vice president and head of the Atomic Energy Organization, said Sunday that Iran and Russia have finalized a new agreement to jointly build eight nuclear power plants, News.Az reports, citing Tansim.

He explained that, under this cooperation, four plants will be built in Bushehr and four others in different parts of Iran, with the exact locations to be announced later by the government.

According to Eslami, the plan calls for establishing nuclear power facilities in various regions to ensure the supply of stable and clean nuclear energy capable of meeting Iran's growing electricity demand.

He also pointed to the necessity of building a nuclear power plant along Iran's northern coasts, noting that, through extensive efforts, the project to construct a nuclear power plant in Golestan Province has now begun, with a suitable site already selected.

The AEOI chief explained that the construction of these new power plants in cooperation with Russia will enable Iran to achieve a production capacity of 20,000 megawatts of nuclear-generated electricity, marking a significant step toward the country's long-term energy independence and sustainable development.

